ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,854 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 53.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.47. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 42.87%.The business had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company’s marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

