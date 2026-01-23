SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 545.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $197.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average is $103.31. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.68 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.15 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $159,794.32. Following the sale, the director owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,917.08. This trade represents a 15.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $109.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded SPS Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut SPS Commerce from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.80.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

