Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $623,000 Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Dorman Products by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.50.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $125.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $166.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $543.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.60 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,680. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Mcknight sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $257,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,625.60. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman’s offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.