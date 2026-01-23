Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives $101.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.1667.

PCVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vaxcyte from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Leerink Partners set a $77.00 price target on Vaxcyte and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

PCVX stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.29). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harpreet S. Dhaliwal sold 9,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $454,900.67. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,198.32. This represents a 28.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 11,623 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $556,974.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,469.28. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 979,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,206,000 after buying an additional 256,972 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 544,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after buying an additional 324,778 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company’s platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte’s lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

