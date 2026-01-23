Insider Selling: Yelp (NYSE:YELP) CEO Sells $842,100.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $842,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 756,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,233,776.06. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, January 16th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 30,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $854,400.00.

NYSE:YELP opened at $29.14 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The local business review company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 10.23%.The business had revenue of $376.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Yelp announced an agreement to acquire Hatch, an AI-powered lead?management and customer?communication platform, for about $300 million — a sizable, strategic deal that could accelerate AI capabilities and help Yelp monetize service?business demand for automation. Business Wire

Yelp announced an agreement to acquire Hatch, an AI-powered lead?management and customer?communication platform, for about $300 million — a sizable, strategic deal that could accelerate AI capabilities and help Yelp monetize service?business demand for automation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media are flagging Yelp as a value opportunity (Zacks piece), highlighting cheap multiples (P/E ~13, PEG ~0.52) relative to growth — this can attract value-oriented flows if fundamentals continue to hold. Zacks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 268.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 753,173 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,811,000 after buying an additional 548,586 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,562 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 44,353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359,112 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,827,000 after acquiring an additional 95,933 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Yelp by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 683,935 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 128,138 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Yelp by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.29.

About Yelp

Yelp is a digital platform that connects consumers with local businesses through user-generated reviews, ratings and multimedia content. The company’s flagship offerings include the Yelp website and mobile applications for iOS and Android, where users can search for and discover restaurants, shops, service providers and other points of interest. In addition to crowd-sourced reviews and photographs, Yelp provides business profile pages featuring hours, contact information, menus and direct messaging capabilities.

Yelp generates revenue primarily through advertising services sold to small and medium-sized enterprises.

