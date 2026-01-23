PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.9333.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PVH from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 170.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,057,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after buying an additional 1,296,881 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,338,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,963,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,466,000 after acquiring an additional 634,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,197,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,273,000 after acquiring an additional 486,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,059,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,658,000 after acquiring an additional 255,755 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. PVH has a twelve month low of $59.28 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 10.850-11.000 EPS. Analysts predict that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH’s core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s and Olga.

PVH’s operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

