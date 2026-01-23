WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) vs. Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Critical Contrast

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cadence Bank and WesBanco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bank 0 9 2 0 2.18 WesBanco 0 3 2 1 2.67

Cadence Bank presently has a consensus price target of $42.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.17%. WesBanco has a consensus price target of $40.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.14%. Given WesBanco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Cadence Bank.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cadence Bank has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.6% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of WesBanco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Cadence Bank pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 77.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cadence Bank has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and WesBanco has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bank and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bank 18.15% 9.97% 1.13% WesBanco 13.91% 8.28% 1.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadence Bank and WesBanco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bank $2.90 billion 2.74 $523.60 million $2.76 15.84 WesBanco $953.62 million 3.64 $151.51 million $1.96 18.45

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than WesBanco. Cadence Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WesBanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cadence Bank beats WesBanco on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company’s products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. Cadence Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The company also provides trust services; and various alternative investment products, including mutual funds and annuities. In addition, it acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

