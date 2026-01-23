Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.8571.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Dbs Bank raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, January 7th.

Positive Sentiment: Strategic oncology collaboration: BMY struck a deal with Janux to develop a cancer drug, a collaboration that could add pipeline value and follow?on revenue potential if milestones are met; the transaction is reported at up to ~$800–850M in total consideration. Janux & Bristol Myers deal Reuters

Strategic oncology collaboration: BMY struck a deal with Janux to develop a cancer drug, a collaboration that could add pipeline value and follow?on revenue potential if milestones are met; the transaction is reported at up to ~$800–850M in total consideration. Positive Sentiment: AI and early detection push: BMY announced a collaboration with Microsoft to advance AI?driven early lung cancer detection — a move that could expand diagnostic/real?world evidence capabilities and support earlier use of oncology assets. BMY-Microsoft AI lung cancer collaboration

AI and early detection push: BMY announced a collaboration with Microsoft to advance AI?driven early lung cancer detection — a move that could expand diagnostic/real?world evidence capabilities and support earlier use of oncology assets. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory/market expansion for Opdivo: New recommended NHS adoption of Opdivo in early lung cancer (UK) supports continued uptake of an established oncology franchise and associated revenues. Opdivo adoption in UK

Regulatory/market expansion for Opdivo: New recommended NHS adoption of Opdivo in early lung cancer (UK) supports continued uptake of an established oncology franchise and associated revenues. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst flow: UBS upgraded BMY to Buy, highlighting a favorable risk/reward; other firms (Leerink) are also upbeat on pipeline optionality — supportive for sentiment and flows. UBS upgrade Yahoo

Bullish analyst flow: UBS upgraded BMY to Buy, highlighting a favorable risk/reward; other firms (Leerink) are also upbeat on pipeline optionality — supportive for sentiment and flows. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline narrative reinforced: Analyst commentary (Zacks) highlights a deep late?stage pipeline and encouraging early uptake of the new schizophrenia drug Cobenfy — underscores multi?year growth optionality. Zacks pipeline piece

Pipeline narrative reinforced: Analyst commentary (Zacks) highlights a deep late?stage pipeline and encouraging early uptake of the new schizophrenia drug Cobenfy — underscores multi?year growth optionality. Neutral Sentiment: Small analyst estimate moves: Zacks issued minor tweaks to quarterly EPS estimates (small ups and downs across Q4/Q1/Q2 FY26–27); these are modest adjustments rather than large swings to guidance. MarketBeat BMY summary

Small analyst estimate moves: Zacks issued minor tweaks to quarterly EPS estimates (small ups and downs across Q4/Q1/Q2 FY26–27); these are modest adjustments rather than large swings to guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Clinical study updates: BMY provided a KarXT long?term urological safety study update — important for investor monitoring of psychiatric franchise risks/rewards but not an immediate revenue event. TipRanks KarXT study

Clinical study updates: BMY provided a KarXT long?term urological safety study update — important for investor monitoring of psychiatric franchise risks/rewards but not an immediate revenue event. Neutral Sentiment: Media & TV coverage: BMY was mentioned on finance shows (CNBC Fast Money), which can lift intraday volume but rarely shifts fundamentals by itself. CNBC Fast Money clip

Media & TV coverage: BMY was mentioned on finance shows (CNBC Fast Money), which can lift intraday volume but rarely shifts fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: Short?term pressure and pullback commentary: Coverage flagged a recent ~3% pullback and noted potential institutional rebalancing — signals that supply or profit?taking could weigh near term if sentiment cools. Yahoo pullback article

Short?term pressure and pullback commentary: Coverage flagged a recent ~3% pullback and noted potential institutional rebalancing — signals that supply or profit?taking could weigh near term if sentiment cools. Negative Sentiment: Minor downward EPS revisions for FY27/Q1 by some desks: A few small cuts to FY2027 and near?term quarter estimates were reported — modest headwinds to near?term EPS visibility. MarketBeat BMY estimates

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.7%

BMY stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. Bristol Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 76.53%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.14%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

