Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
FRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Natl Bk Canada downgraded Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.79.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.5%
Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 42.42% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of C$74.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.
Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 135.00%.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The majority of its revenue is generated from Canada Segment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.