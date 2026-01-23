Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Natl Bk Canada downgraded Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.79.

TSE FRU opened at C$15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$10.53 and a one year high of C$16.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 42.42% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of C$74.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The majority of its revenue is generated from Canada Segment.

