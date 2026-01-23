Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target to C$26.00

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SCR. Natl Bk Canada upgraded shares of Strathcona Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. National Bankshares raised Strathcona Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strathcona Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.43.

SCR opened at C$26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.84. Strathcona Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$22.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan. Its Saskatchewan thermal properties rely on the same steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) processes as its Cold Lake Thermal properties.

