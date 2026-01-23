Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target Raised to C$12.75

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$12.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAU. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Montage Gold from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Beacon Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.48.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAU

Montage Gold Stock Up 1.6%

About Montage Gold

Shares of CVE:MAU opened at C$3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.55. Montage Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.24 and a 12 month high of C$3.92. The company has a current ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.70.

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.