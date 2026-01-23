Talanx (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) Trading 4% Higher – Here’s Why

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.49 and last traded at $64.49. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Talanx Trading Up 4.0%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29.

About Talanx

Talanx AG is a Germany?based insurance group headquartered in Hannover that provides a broad range of risk?management products and services. The company operates through multiple segments, offering property & casualty coverage, life and health insurance solutions, as well as reinsurance capacity. Its flagship brands include HDI in the commercial and private insurance markets, Wüstenrot in savings and building?financing products, and a significant stake in Hannover Re, one of the world’s leading reinsurance companies.

The Group’s property & casualty segment addresses the needs of corporate and retail clients in areas such as liability, engineering, marine and aviation risks.

