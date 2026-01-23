New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $25.1076. 17,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 22,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that seeks to provide shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns through the acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage-related assets. The company primarily invests in agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential whole loans, mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and related derivative instruments. By combining a range of mortgage asset classes, New York Mortgage Trust aims to capitalize on opportunities across the credit spectrum and under varying interest rate environments.

In addition to its core RMBS holdings, the company pursues investments in private-label residential securities, home equity loans and other structured products tied to U.S.

Featured Stories

