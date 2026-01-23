ESGEN Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESAC) Trading Up 1% – Still a Buy?

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.01. 57,866 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 55,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

ESGEN Acquisition Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition (NASDAQ: ESAC) is a Delaware?incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed in 2021 to effect a business combination with one or more operating businesses. As a blank?check vehicle, ESGEN Acquisition itself carries no commercial operations; its primary objective is to identify and merge with a target company that can benefit from public?market access and strategic capital.

Through its initial public offering, ESGEN Acquisition raised capital by issuing units consisting of common shares and warrants.

