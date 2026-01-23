Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Shares Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.1850 and last traded at $1.1850. 10,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 52,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Coats Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

About Coats Group

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) is a global leader in industrial thread and consumer textile crafts, offering a wide range of products and services to the apparel, footwear, performance materials and consumer goods sectors. The company designs and manufactures high-performance threads, yarns, zips, trims and technical textiles used in applications ranging from fashion garments and athletic footwear to automotive airbags and industrial filtration systems. Coats’ integrated supply chain solutions also include digital design tools, inventory management and logistics services that help customers streamline production and reduce waste.

Founded more than 250 years ago in Scotland, Coats has grown into a multinational enterprise with operations across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

Further Reading

