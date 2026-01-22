FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.32 and last traded at $53.4210, with a volume of 10978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.23.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 4.9%

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 15.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Novem Group boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

