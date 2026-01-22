Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.24 and last traded at $58.89. 25,554,422 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 22,075,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.58.

Trending Headlines about Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $456,201.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,349.26. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,364,019.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,059.06. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 49,059 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 45,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Featured Stories

