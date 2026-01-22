SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 6,476,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 7,419,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $258.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $176,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 560,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,307,928.98. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 11,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $165,583.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 539,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,493.04. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 361,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,207 in the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 121.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

