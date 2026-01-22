UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Up 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 20,085,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 27,656,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.08.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. UiPath had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.The firm had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $864,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,153,585 shares in the company, valued at $560,040,367.85. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $1,086,234.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 557,028 shares in the company, valued at $8,968,150.80. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,130,048 shares of company stock worth $18,827,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in UiPath by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

