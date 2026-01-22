Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Trading Down 23.1% – What’s Next?

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,174,059 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 453% from the average session volume of 212,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Lander Energy Corporation and changed its name to Prosper Gold Corp. in April 2012. Prosper Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

