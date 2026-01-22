SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.18 and last traded at $125.1930, with a volume of 685546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.14.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 2.3%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XME. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

