Reviewing Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) & Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) and Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Amdocs and Infobird, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 2 2 0 2.50 Infobird 1 0 0 0 1.00

Amdocs presently has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.66%. Given Amdocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Infobird.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Amdocs has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infobird has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Amdocs and Infobird”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.53 billion 1.98 $564.70 million $5.05 16.47 Infobird $1.44 million 3.19 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Infobird.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Infobird shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Infobird shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and Infobird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 12.46% 19.78% 11.06% Infobird N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amdocs beats Infobird on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers. It also offers AI-powered, cloud-native, and home operating systems; data intelligence solutions and applications; end-to-end application development and maintenance services; and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, the company provides a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider’s lifecycle includes consulting, delivery, quality engineering, operations, systems integration, network services, experience-driven services, data, cloud, and content services; managed services comprising application development, modernization and maintenance, IT and infrastructure services, testing and professional services that are designed to assist customers in the selection, implementation, operation, management, and maintenance of IT systems. It serves to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers, as well as mobile virtual network operators. Amdocs Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Infobird

Infobird Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients. It also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients to monitor, benchmark, and enhance the performances of agents; consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. The company serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. Infobird Co., Ltd was founded in 2001 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

