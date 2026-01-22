Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $397.78 and last traded at $397.58. 38,809,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 36,544,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $320.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.79.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $447.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.22 per share, with a total value of $3,911,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,737,370.20. This represents a 81.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,500 shares of company stock worth $65,892,908. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

