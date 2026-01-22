Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32, FiscalAI reports. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.06%.The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group updated its Q1 2026 guidance to -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 3.500-6.500 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $48.74. 4,732,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS beat expectations — Alaska reported adjusted EPS of $0.43 (reported EPS $0.18), topping consensus and prior guidance; this outperformance is supporting confidence in core operations. PR Newswire
- Positive Sentiment: Operational milestone — the company completed a single operating certificate for Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines, a key step toward realizing synergy and revenue/cost benefits from the combination. PR Newswire
- Positive Sentiment: Strong full-year operating cash flow — Alaska generated $1.2 billion in operating cash flow for 2025, which helps liquidity and investment capacity even as capex rises. PR Newswire
- Neutral Sentiment: FY 2026 guidance is wide — management set FY26 EPS guidance of $3.50–$6.50, a broad range that overlaps consensus (~$5.26) but leaves uncertainty about where profitability will settle. Investors will watch quarterly cadence and guidance updates. Press Release PDF
- Neutral Sentiment: Top?line: modest revenue growth but slight miss — Q4 revenue rose ~2.8% y/y to $3.63B and was essentially flat to modestly below some estimates, so demand appears intact but not accelerating materially. QuiverQuant
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance disappointed — Q1 2026 EPS guidance of -$1.50 to -$0.50 is weaker than consensus (-$0.50), signaling a tougher winter quarter that likely weighs on the share price. Press Release PDF
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability and liquidity pressures in Q4 — third?party summaries highlight steep y/y declines in gross profit and net income, lower cash on hand, rising capex and higher cost of sales; these metrics raise near-term margin concerns. QuiverQuant
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sales and critical commentary — recent insider selling and bear-case coverage add some sentiment pressure that can amplify short-term volatility. QuiverQuant MSN Bear Case
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,563.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,092,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,378,000 after buying an additional 1,026,710 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $48,583,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 820,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,834,000 after purchasing an additional 462,776 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,959,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 412,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 188,511 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.
The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.
