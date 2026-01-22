Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Shares Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.4860. 3,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 24,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akso Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021.

