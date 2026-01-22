Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $12.1901. Stora Enso Oyj shares last traded at $12.3240, with a volume of 2,686 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas Exane raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.80 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.80.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Up 2.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,239.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland?based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper. The company draws on centuries of forest industry experience and leverages sustainable practices to produce a wide array of products, including paperboard for consumer goods, specialty papers for printing and publishing, and pulp for industrial applications. Its portfolio also encompasses wood products such as cross-laminated timber, sawn timber and building components, designed to meet growing demand for environmentally friendly construction materials.

Formed through the 1998 merger of Swedish mining and forestry giant Stora and Finnish paper maker Enso, Stora Enso combines deep heritage with ongoing investments in innovation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.