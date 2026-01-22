IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.15, but opened at $22.6350. IHI shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 255,423 shares.

IHICY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IHI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered IHI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

IHI Trading Down 6.1%

The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96.

IHI Corporation (OTCMKTS: IHICY) is a Japanese engineering and industrial conglomerate originally known as Ishikawajima?Harima Heavy Industries. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of heavy machinery, equipment and integrated systems for industrial and infrastructure markets. Its securities are available to international investors through American depositary receipts that trade over the counter under the symbol IHICY.

IHI’s principal activities span several sectors, including aerospace, energy and industrial machinery.

