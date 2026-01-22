Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.5140, but opened at $4.76. Remy Cointreau shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 900 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
REMYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Remy Cointreau to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Remy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Remy Cointreau has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on REMYY
Remy Cointreau Stock Up 1.3%
Remy Cointreau Company Profile
Rémy Cointreau is a French spirits group specializing in the production and distribution of premium and super-premium alcoholic beverages. The company’s core activities center on cognacs, liqueurs, single malt Scotch whiskies and innovative craft spirits. Through its integrated production network and dedicated cellar masters, Rémy Cointreau maintains rigorous quality standards from distillation and aging to bottling and distribution.
The group’s flagship brands include Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, recognized worldwide for their heritage and craftsmanship, as well as Cointreau, a leading triple-sec liqueur.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Remy Cointreau
- Is Elon Preparing for a Silver Shock?
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- How AI-enabled Sensors are Solving the Technology Gap Inside America’s Airports
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for Remy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.