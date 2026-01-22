SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$33.00. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.58.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSRM
SSR Mining Stock Performance
SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$537.25 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. Equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.8051668 EPS for the current year.
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc is an intermediate gold company with assets located in four jurisdictions: the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. These assets are located within several of the world’s most prolific precious metal districts including the Çöpler mine along the Tethyan belt in Türkiye; the Marigold mine along the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend in Nevada, USA; the CC&V mine in the Cripple Creek Mining District of Colorado, USA; the Seabee mine along the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna mine along the Bolivian silver belt in Jujuy, Argentina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SSR Mining
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- How AI-enabled Sensors are Solving the Technology Gap Inside America’s Airports
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.