Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $57.45, with a volume of 18978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATMU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 76.84%. The company had revenue of $447.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 6,661.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,154,000 after buying an additional 407,484 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

