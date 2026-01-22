iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.70 and last traded at $86.37, with a volume of 3232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.06.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,672,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2,080.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 153,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 146,140 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 411,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,137,000 after acquiring an additional 91,994 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,748,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 172,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 58,637 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

