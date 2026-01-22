K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at TD Securities

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 313.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$24.75 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Ventum Financial raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$26.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.28.

KNT stock remained flat at C$7.99 during trading on Thursday. 337,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

