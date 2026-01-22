Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.99 and last traded at C$15.99, with a volume of 11529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.83.

Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$938.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.74.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Slate Grocery REIT had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of C$74.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Slate Grocery REIT will post 1.8853755 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

About Slate Grocery REIT

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 123.24%.

(Get Free Report)

Slate Grocery REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust focused on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in the United States of America with an emphasis on grocery-anchored retail properties. The company’s properties include Bloomingdale Plaza, Errol Plaza, Meres Town Center, Oak Hill Village, Salerno Village Square, and many more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.