Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.04 and last traded at $26.8220, with a volume of 1326779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

A number of research firms have commented on FLNC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Fluence Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.62.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 3.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 2.88.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.14%.Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,883,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 189.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 2,076,668 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 1,794.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,868,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after buying an additional 1,770,090 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $14,207,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,901,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company’s core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

