Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.50.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 4.2%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of OR traded up C$2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 200,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,464. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$25.35 and a 52-week high of C$62.70. The firm has a market cap of C$11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$50.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, insider Guy Desharnais sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.15, for a total transaction of C$198,976.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,120,352.10. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.