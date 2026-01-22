Reviewing Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) & Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BGMS)

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN – Get Free Report) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BGMS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Mateon Therapeutics alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.64 million ($0.02) -3.83 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals $81,000.00 86.81 -$11.21 million ($81.45) -0.02

Mateon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals. Mateon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mateon Therapeutics and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mateon Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Mateon Therapeutics and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mateon Therapeutics N/A -64.66% -42.92% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -187.37% -106.68%

About Mateon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus. It also develops OXi4503 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CA4P for the treatment of advanced metastatic melanoma. The company is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company’s development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors. Its development programs also comprise Sapacitabine, a novel nucleoside analog that is orally available prodrug of CNDAC, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and seliciclib, a CDK inhibitor that is in Phase 2 investigator-sponsored trials (IST) for Cushing’s disease, as well as in Phase 1/2 IST for the treatment for advanced rheumatoid arthritis. The company has a clinical collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to clinically evaluate the safety and efficacy of three cyclacel medicines in patients with hematological malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemias, acute myeloid leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and other advanced leukemias. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.