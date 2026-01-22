BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.02 and last traded at $95.8110, with a volume of 21566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.26.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.0429 dividend. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This is a boost from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

