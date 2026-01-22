BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.02 and last traded at $95.8110, with a volume of 21566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.26.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54.
BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.0429 dividend. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This is a boost from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF
The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon International Equity ETF
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- How AI-enabled Sensors are Solving the Technology Gap Inside America’s Airports
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.