Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Cut to Neutral at BMO Capital Markets

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2,500.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2,600.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,000.00 to C$3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,900.00 to C$3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,750.00.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFH

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

FFH traded down C$114.61 on Thursday, hitting C$2,307.74. 117,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,819. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,474.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2,417.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.40. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$1,836.92 and a 12 month high of C$2,700.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$52.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm had revenue of C$17.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 212.3039807 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.