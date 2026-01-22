Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Cut to Neutral at BMO Capital Markets

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2,500.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2,600.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,000.00 to C$3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,900.00 to C$3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,750.00.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$52.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm had revenue of C$17.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 212.3039807 earnings per share for the current year.
Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
