Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$38.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$36.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$28.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.42.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

TSE DPM traded up C$1.32 on Thursday, hitting C$50.12. 536,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,878. The firm has a market cap of C$11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.41. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$13.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.24.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The mining company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 41.23%.The business had revenue of C$372.35 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.9039474 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dundee Precious Metals

DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.

