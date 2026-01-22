RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.3150, with a volume of 1451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $584.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.71.

About RPAR Risk Parity ETF

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

