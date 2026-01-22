TD Securities Increases Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$66.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Desjardins set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.38.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AGI
Alamos Gold Stock Performance
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$643.72 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 19.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 1.4774775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alamos Gold
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- How AI-enabled Sensors are Solving the Technology Gap Inside America’s Airports
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.