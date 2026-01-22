Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.09 and last traded at $96.50, with a volume of 85336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.65.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Trading Up 2.2%

The stock has a market cap of $799.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

