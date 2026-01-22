SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.65 and last traded at $90.7110, with a volume of 618449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.39.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $754.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,325,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at about $103,416,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 346.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 976,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,168,000 after purchasing an additional 758,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 12,256.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,030,000 after purchasing an additional 875,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 3,648.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 410,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 399,652 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

