Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASML (ASML)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ASML (NASDAQ: ASML):

1/22/2026 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $1,528.00 to $1,642.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/22/2026 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander to an “underperform” rating.

1/21/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/20/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/20/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/16/2026 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/16/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/15/2026 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,140.00 to $1,450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – ASML was given a new $1,415.00 price target on by analysts at KGI Securities. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – ASML is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2026 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/14/2026 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,275.00 to $1,518.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/12/2026 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

1/12/2026 – ASML had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna.

1/12/2026 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/5/2026 – ASML was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2026 – ASML was given a new $1,528.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/16/2025 – ASML had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

12/11/2025 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/11/2025 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/10/2025 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

12/10/2025 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/9/2025 – ASML was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2025 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – ASML had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,175.00 to $1,275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – ASML had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/25/2025 – ASML had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

