Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFNC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research cut Simmons First National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.33. 501,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Simmons First National’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Cosse bought 8,603 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $150,036.32. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 113,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,090.88. The trade was a 8.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 197.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 35.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 68.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped estimates — diluted EPS $0.54 vs. $0.49 consensus and revenue $249M vs. $238.7M expected; revenue rose ~19% year-over-year, signaling better-than-expected core performance. PR Newswire Q4 Release

Q4 results topped estimates — diluted EPS $0.54 vs. $0.49 consensus and revenue $249M vs. $238.7M expected; revenue rose ~19% year-over-year, signaling better-than-expected core performance. Positive Sentiment: Net interest margin and margins improved — NIM expanded ~31 bps to 3.81% and pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) increased, driven by lower deposit costs and improved efficiency metrics. Margin expansion is a key driver for near-term earnings. Investing.com Margin Story

Net interest margin and margins improved — NIM expanded ~31 bps to 3.81% and pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) increased, driven by lower deposit costs and improved efficiency metrics. Margin expansion is a key driver for near-term earnings. Positive Sentiment: Loan production and balance-sheet momentum — management highlighted record loan production and reported total loans and deposits up ~7% annualized, supporting future NII growth. Yahoo Finance Earnings Highlights

Loan production and balance-sheet momentum — management highlighted record loan production and reported total loans and deposits up ~7% annualized, supporting future NII growth. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 guidance is conservative — management is targeting low- to mid-single-digit loan growth and a stable NIM while prioritizing core deposits, which suggests steady but not aggressive growth assumptions. MSN Guidance Story

2026 guidance is conservative — management is targeting low- to mid-single-digit loan growth and a stable NIM while prioritizing core deposits, which suggests steady but not aggressive growth assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Capital and coverage remain reasonable — CET1 and equity ratios are intact and allowance coverage improved, supporting capital resilience through the cycle. See slides/transcript for details. Earnings Presentation

Capital and coverage remain reasonable — CET1 and equity ratios are intact and allowance coverage improved, supporting capital resilience through the cycle. See slides/transcript for details. Negative Sentiment: Credit noise — net charge-offs rose (NCO ratio ~1.12%) driven by two previously disclosed credit relationships and run-off portfolios; this elevated charge-off activity and related provisioning could pressure near-term profitability if trends persist. PR Newswire Q4 Release

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Through its primary operating subsidiary, Simmons Bank, the company maintains a network of more than 200 branches across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and North Carolina. Simmons First National offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients, emphasizing relationship-driven community banking.

The company’s core business activities span deposit-taking, lending and payment services.

