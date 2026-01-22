Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.0060, with a volume of 1363102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Specifically, major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,461,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,269,762.50. This trade represents a 3.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest purchased 324,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $4,011,529.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,328,756.97. This represents a 3.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In related news, major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest purchased 985,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,591,879.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 8,837,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,926,483.36. This represents a 12.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Key Mission Produce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mission Produce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest has been buying material blocks of AVO over the past weeks (including ~985,704 shares on Jan 15, additional buys on Jan 16 and Jan 20). Heavy insider accumulation signals confidence and likely reduced available float, supporting upward price pressure. Read More.

Major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest has been buying material blocks of AVO over the past weeks (including ~985,704 shares on Jan 15, additional buys on Jan 16 and Jan 20). Heavy insider accumulation signals confidence and likely reduced available float, supporting upward price pressure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The Board adopted a limited-duration stockholder rights plan (effective Jan 21, 2026) aimed at ensuring fair treatment of holders and preventing undesired control via open-market accumulations — this can reassure some investors that the Board will protect minority shareholders during strategic activity. Read More.

The Board adopted a limited-duration stockholder rights plan (effective Jan 21, 2026) aimed at ensuring fair treatment of holders and preventing undesired control via open-market accumulations — this can reassure some investors that the Board will protect minority shareholders during strategic activity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional and analyst interest is present — recent sector coverage and analyst buy calls / positive peer comparisons add supporting demand and narrative for upside. Read More.

Institutional and analyst interest is present — recent sector coverage and analyst buy calls / positive peer comparisons add supporting demand and narrative for upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights a consensus price target that implies significant upside (~38%), which can attract momentum traders but is speculative and depends on future estimate revisions. Read More.

Zacks highlights a consensus price target that implies significant upside (~38%), which can attract momentum traders but is speculative and depends on future estimate revisions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor-rights firm Halper Sadeh has solicited AVO shareholders to contact the firm — currently a general outreach item to watch for any potential claims but no public action specific to Mission Produce yet. Read More.

Investor-rights firm Halper Sadeh has solicited AVO shareholders to contact the firm — currently a general outreach item to watch for any potential claims but no public action specific to Mission Produce yet. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results were mixed: Mission missed EPS by $0.01 (reported $0.22 vs. $0.23 est.) and revenue is down ~10% year-over-year despite beating revenue expectations — margins are thin, leaving the stock sensitive to near?term operational news. Read More.

Recent quarterly results were mixed: Mission missed EPS by $0.01 (reported $0.22 vs. $0.23 est.) and revenue is down ~10% year-over-year despite beating revenue expectations — margins are thin, leaving the stock sensitive to near?term operational news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The Rights Plan also raises potential concerns — it signals active strategic interest and could be perceived as governance uncertainty or a future dilution risk if rights are exercised or preferred shares issued. Monitor Form 8?K details and any follow-on negotiations with Globalharvest. Read More.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $974.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.71%.The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Mission Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 66,640 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Mission Produce by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 163,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,076 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 179.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 42,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc is a leading global supplier, packer and distributor of fresh avocados, serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers. The company manages a vertically integrated supply chain that spans sourcing, post-harvest handling, packing and ripening. Through proprietary ripening technologies and cold-chain logistics, Mission Produce delivers consistent quality and extended shelf life for its avocado offerings.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Oxnard, California, Mission Produce grew from a regional packing operation into a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker AVO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.