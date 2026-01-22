Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.
Separately, Zacks Research cut Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kyocera had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Kyocera Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kyocera Corporation (OTCMKTS: KYOCY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer known for its development and production of advanced ceramics and diversified electronic components. Founded in 1959 by Kazuo Inamori as Kyoto Ceramic Co, Ltd., the company has grown into a broad industrial group with roots in fine ceramic materials and a long-standing emphasis on materials science and precision manufacturing. Kyocera is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, and operates through a network of subsidiaries and business units serving global markets.
The company’s principal activities include the manufacture of fine ceramics, industrial and engineering ceramics, and a wide array of electronic components such as capacitors, connectors, and semiconductor packaging.
