Relx (NYSE:RELX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.29 and last traded at $39.5780, with a volume of 48937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Relx in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 522.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 1,646.2% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Relx by 99.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx in the second quarter worth $37,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX’s offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

