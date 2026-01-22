Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 250,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 423,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Down 8.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of -2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

(Get Free Report)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.