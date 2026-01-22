HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $535.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $535.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HCA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $423.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.75.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $467.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.66. The firm has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $295.00 and a 1 year high of $520.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

